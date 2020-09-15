Omawumi Testifies to God’s Goodness with Family Portrait

In a rare play on her part, Omawumi Megbele Yusuff shared a picture of her husband and two kids; a daughter and son, on her social media.

The vocal powerhouse who is not given to publicly sharing pictures and videos of her family online, noted that today’s exception was to testify to God’s goodness.

Omawumi posted the picture via her Instagram page and captioned it;

“My safe space… I usually don’t do this… But it good to testify of God’s goodness”

She shared another shot featuring herself and her Mr alone where she revealed a psychological relationship exists between them and asked fans to guess who is psycho and who is logical.

