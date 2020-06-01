Omawumi Announces the Death of Her Mother-In-Law, Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Omawumi Announces the Death of Her Mother-In-Law, Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf

Omawumi is in mourning.

The singer has taken to her Instagram to announce the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf, who died under unstated circumstances.

“My Mummy that my husband gave me, My love! My backbone! My tears are running as I’m typing. You will not read this but you know my heart,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’m not prepared mummy, I’m at loss for what to do! I hate this feeling! The only thing I will do is what you always taught me ‘to operate from a place of love’ RIP @chioyussuf Mrs Chio Phyllis Yussuf nee Brown. You will have my heart always.”

See her post below;

Related Posts

‘No Sex in the Kitchen or Garage’ Gifty Powers Blasts Musicians and Their Crew

June 1, 2020

Mercy Eke’s Fans Drag Lilian Afegbai and Ike for Commenting on Her Picture

June 1, 2020

Toke Makinwa on Police Brutality in Nigeria: ‘The Enemy is Corruption & Selfishness’

June 1, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply