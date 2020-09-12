Omashola Kola Oburoh Dragged for Saying that BBNaija is Now Boring

Omashola Kola Oburoh is catching a lot of flak on social media for speaking the minds of many people.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate took to his Twitter yesterday to speak about how boring the reality TV show had become ever since Erica and Lucy got kicked out of the house. And many people didn’t like the truth he spoke.

“This show is getting boring by the day, since Erica and Lucy left no more action again, kayode am tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around, this is not Ultimate love. And the other houseMates what da fuck is going on?” he tweeted.

Despite the criticisms he faced, the reality TV star continued to speak his mind. “I need some drama, action or someone should please entertain us, this is not what i subscribe for jare,” he said.

And he said a lot more. See him below:

This show is getting boring by the day, since Erica and Lucy left no more action again, kayode am tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around, this is not Ultimate love 😑 and the other houseMates what da fuck is going on? 🧐 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

I need some drama, action or someone should please entertain us, this is not what i subscribe for jare 🙄🙄 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

No more late night action, kidd can’t waya anymore, laycon is now forever happy. Even Neo is not warring me enough because of love… sometime I even forget there’s Dorahty in the house 😤 Biggy how far nah. Wetin dey play🧐 I want my DSTV subscription money back Abeg 😡😡 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

Today is Friday and no one take the Arena game serious… that shit means a lot to me 🤯🤯 — Omashola Kola Oburoh (@sholzy23) September 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

