Omashola Kola Oburoh Dragged for Saying that BBNaija is Now Boring

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Omashola Kola Oburoh Dragged for Saying that BBNaija is Now Boring

Omashola Kola Oburoh is catching a lot of flak on social media for speaking the minds of many people.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate took to his Twitter yesterday to speak about how boring the reality TV show had become ever since Erica and Lucy got kicked out of the house. And many people didn’t like the truth he spoke.

This show is getting boring by the day, since Erica and Lucy left no more action again, kayode am tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around, this is not Ultimate love. And the other houseMates what da fuck is going on?” he tweeted.

Despite the criticisms he faced, the reality TV star continued to speak his mind. “I need some drama, action or someone should please entertain us, this is not what i subscribe for jare,” he said.

And he said a lot more. See him below:

Related Posts

Adekunle Gold’s Afropop Vol 1 is His Most-Streamed Album Ever!

September 11, 2020

Mr Eazi Features Nicki Minaj and Major Lazer in New Song “Oh My Gawd”

September 11, 2020

Don Jazzy Dramatises Nengi x Ozo Drama and It’s the Most Hilarious Thing You’ll See

September 11, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply