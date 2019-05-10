Omari Hardwick Finally Faces Questions About THAT Beyoncé Kiss

Omari Hardwick was put on the hot seat recently after an interviewer asked what he was thinking when he decided to kiss Beyoncé at the NAACP Image Awards.

Recall that the Power actor was captured on camera as he embraced the singer and kissed her twice on the cheeks. The video made many people cringe, especially because of how seemingly uncomfortable Queen Bey was during that encounter.

Folks dragged Hardwick for this, including rapper 50 Cent who joked that Hardwick’s character would be killed off in the next season of the show, which happens to be the last.

Omari hasn’t spoken publicly about the kiss that got the Beyhive buzzing.

And so, yesterday, during an appearance on Strahan & Sara, Michael Strahan just had to ask him about what he referred to as “Kiss Gate.”

Power castmembers were piled on the stage when everybody but Hardwick decided to answer what actually happened.

As reported by Complex, Naturi Naughton defended her co-star, saying, “You know the [Beyhive] try to come for my boy, my TV husband. He was just being a friend. Why can’t friends kiss and hug anymore? I mean they made that way bigger, so I was there and it was so not a situation.”

