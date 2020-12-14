Omah Lay Says Uganda Police are Treating Him Like He “Killed Someone”

Omah Lay has tweeted that he and Tems are still in cuffs in Uganda.

Recall that the duo were whisked away by the Uganda Police for performing in a crowded concert against the rules of the country that set up laws to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Last night, he confirmed he, his manager, and Tems have been arrested. This morning, folks took to the app to allege that they have been released, and he shut it down.

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems,” he said. “They are treating me like I killed someone. I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them.”

He continued, “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? Why is Uganda not letting  @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail.”

