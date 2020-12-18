Omah Lay Releases Statement Following Ugandan Police Ordeal

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Omah Lay has finally released a statement talking about his ordeal at the hands of Ugandan authorities.

The singer who was arrested alongside colleague, Tems and others for flouting Covid-19 protocols in the country, detailed his experience in a Twitter thread.

Omah Lay noted that the last few days have been the toughest ones of his life and he wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone while stating that he was assured by the show’s organisers that protocol had been duly observed.

He thanked his mum, colleagues, friends and fans who made it priority to secure his release, noting that he has put the experience behind him.

