Omah Lay Releases Statement Following Ugandan Police Ordeal

Omah Lay has finally released a statement talking about his ordeal at the hands of Ugandan authorities.

The singer who was arrested alongside colleague, Tems and others for flouting Covid-19 protocols in the country, detailed his experience in a Twitter thread.

Omah Lay noted that the last few days have been the toughest ones of his life and he wouldn’t wish the experience on anyone while stating that he was assured by the show’s organisers that protocol had been duly observed.

He thanked his mum, colleagues, friends and fans who made it priority to secure his release, noting that he has put the experience behind him.

The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life that I wouldn’t wish them on anyone. Out in a new country with some beautiful people, the next thing I’m being treated like a common thief 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

First off I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories 💜 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harms way was never my intentions! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid 19 compliance…. — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

At that point, my sole obligation became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full glance and protection of the Ugandan police. — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that; — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

…on the other hand I can’t thank you enough, I damned near lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going! Thank you so much! — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Finally, big THANK YOU to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets (Damn! Y’all went hard!). — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Big shout out to the musicians, the celebrities, fans (Again and again🙏🏾), my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much! — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best. One Africa ✊🏿Omah is home! 🤘🏾 Love,

Omah 💜 — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

