Omah Lay and Tems Have Been Released by the Uganda Police

Omah Lay and Tems are free.
Their release was confirmed on Twitter by Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool, who shared the paperwork and also the video confirming that the artistes have finally been released from the Kitalya prison.
Recall that the Omah Laya and Tems were whisked away by the Uganda Police for performing in a crowded concert against the rules of the country that set up laws to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, Omah Lay tweeted their ordeal. You can read all about it here.
Now, they are free and fans are happy.
See the tweets:
Thanks guys, they are free @Omah_Lay @temsbaby @davido @deejayneptune @burnaboy @TiwaSavage pic.twitter.com/pjPnfz1ibr
— Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) December 15, 2020
Great news!!! They are free @Omah_Lay and @temsbaby pic.twitter.com/dKztHF3HKZ
— Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) December 15, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Uganda’s leading musician @BebeCoolUG while working closely with @PoliceUg & @JudiciaryUG has secured release of Nigerian singer @Omah_Lay from Kitalya Prison @yemialadee @burnaboy @davido @wizkidayo @rudeboypsquare pic.twitter.com/YwbMlwocAT
— Trumpet News Uganda (@TrumpetnewsUG) December 15, 2020