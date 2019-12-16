Oluwo of Iwoland and Queen Chanel Chin Announce Separation

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has taken to his Instagram to announce his separation from ex-Queen, Chanel Chin.

Recall that the monarch ascended the throne of the Iwo kingdoms, and his wife, Chanel Chin, who is Jamaican decent became queen.

Chanel Chin is the daughter of reggae artiste Ludlow Chin, better known as Bobo Zaro.

In the now-deleted post, the announcement said:

Ms Chanel Chin is an Ex-Queen of Oluwo This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty. This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her. For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty. We wish her the best in her new journey.

Alli Ibraheem, CPS to Oluwo

Chanel Chin had yet to address this as at press time.