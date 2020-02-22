Oluwo defiant, mocks ‘audio suspension’ by Osun monarchs

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has described his suspension by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council as political.

At an emergency meeting held at Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, on Friday, presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the monarchs announced the suspension of Akanbi for six months.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

Reacting to the report of his suspension, the young and headstrong monarch described the move as ‘audio suspension’ fuelled by political motives.

He also took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself dancing at a social gathering while popular fuji musician K1 De Ultimate was singing his praises with a song full of innuendoes against his supposed ‘enemies’.

He captioned it:

“Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu is the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland.

Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (been too flashy,stylish, human rights defender and swagging) and that is even subject to Governors approval.

This clarification is important for public notice!”

A statement by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, also read:

“I was never suspended. The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government. It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political.

“They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin and the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting.

“If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council. It is just an audio pronouncement and an insult to the state government without consultation by the council.

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials’ presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba. Maybe because the truth from the witnesses didn’t go with their expectation, they hatched unfounded excuse to make an audio suspension”

“It is purely political and there are many things attached but we keep mute to see how far this will stand”