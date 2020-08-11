Olunloyo to expose her breast amid ‘padded bra’ claims

Controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo is set to free her ‘boobs’ to show they ain’t sagging yet.

This comes after her incendiary claim that ladies aged between 18 to 35 years who have saggy breasts sleep around a lot.

Attaching a photo of herself showing her cleavage, Olunloyo went ahead and asked young ladies to take a look at her breasts, claiming they’re still firm despite her being over 50 years of age.

She tweeted:

“If you are between 18-35 and your breasts are sagging, you sleep around a lot. Hormonal loss. See my breast at 56yo Mama has spoken Lockdown your boobs like oranges.”

After the backlash that greeted her post, the self-styled journalist has now decided to put her money where her mouth is by promising to show her breasts to dispel rumours of her wearing a padded bra.

See her tweet below…

