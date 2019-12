Elevate your night tonight as Play Empire opens the doors of the most elegant nightclub the country has ever seen.

Club COLOMBIA blends lavish elegance and ultra modern design with high-end production of entertainment on Friday Nights!

There is absolutely nowhere else to be tonight.

Dress Code: No T Shirts, Hats, Sweat Pants or Slippers.

Click here to catch all the details about what’s happening at the venue.