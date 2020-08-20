Olivia Wilde Set to Direct Female-Led Marvel Film at Sony

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Olivia Wilde Set to Direct Female-Led Marvel Film at Sony

Olivia Wilde has landed another major gig.

The actress and filmmaker reportedly has been tapped to direct a female-led Marvel film, Deadline is reporting, which is still considered a “secret” Sony project that centers around a female Marvel character.

While sources close tot he situation did not share further details about this project, they noted that it is expected to focus on Spider-Woman. Wilde will reportedly pen the script alongside Katie Silberman. Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor have also signed on as producer and executive producer, respectively.

Whatever be the case, we can’t wait!

Related Posts

Actress Stacey Dash’s Ex-Husband Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Her

August 20, 2020

Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Received 40 Notes From Foster Kids After Emmy Nomination

August 19, 2020

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping a Woman in 2013

August 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply