Oliseh, Adepoju others remember Yekini 8 years after mystery death

Legendary Nigerian striker Rashidi Yekini has been remembered by former teammates, fans and officials eight years after his mysterious death.

Fondly referred to as Ye-King, the gangling striker passed away in 2012 after a mysterious illness, and the Nigerian football community unites in paying tribute to him eight years later.

Former Eagles skipper and coach Sunday Oliseh described Yekini as “Nigeria’s greatest striker of all time”.

“I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace king Rasheed Yekini. You were created to score goals and your class remains unmatched,” Adepoju tweeted.

“Dear mate, I feel honoured playing with you in Nigeria colours and that was a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always.”

Former Ghana Black Stars defender and now deputy general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Anthony Baffoe saluted the former Vitoria Setubal striker, saying: “One of Africa’s most terrific strikers Rashidi Yekini -today marks his 8th year of leaving us. Continue resting in peace Rashidi.”

A one-time African footballer of the Year, Yekini plied his trade Portugal and Cote d’Ivoire, and has the distinction of scoring Nigeria’s first ever goal at the Fifa World Cup – the opener in a 3-0 win over Bulgaria at USA 1994.

The former Asec Mimosa striker featured at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and he is the third leading scorer in the AFCON with 13 goals.

