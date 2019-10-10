Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke Awarded Nobel Prizes in Literature

CNN is reporting that the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Austrian author Peter Handke, while the 2018 award, postponed from last year due to a scandal, was given to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk.

Per the outlet: Handke won the award “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.” While Tokarczuk won the 2018 award “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

And here’s the tweet from the Nobel committee announcing the awards:

BREAKING NEWS:

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/CeKNz1oTSB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019