Oldest Lagos judge dies aged 102

A retired judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa has passed away at the age of 102.

The oldest judicial officer in Lagos State, Justice Oluwa died in his home at Ilupeju in the early hours of Saturday.

He is best remembered as the judge that sentenced Lagos socialite, Alhaji Jimoh Isola, a.k.a Ejigbadero, to death for the murder of a farmer, Raji Oba over land disputes, in 1975.

Sources close to the family say he will be buried at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba according to Islamic rites.

Born on June 23, 1918 to Lagosian parents in Cross River State, he attended Forcados Government School, Bonny; St Bartholomew’s School, Degema; Government School, Sapele; and King’s College, Lagos.

Justice Oluwa also attended School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, University of London where he studied Law, and Lincoln’s Inn, London, where he was called to the Bar in 1957.

The late jurist worked severally as a lecturer, Farm Management, University of Ibadan(1949-50), Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Samaru-Zaria, and Extension Manager, Zaria Province.

He started his law practice after he returned back to Nigeria from London and formed Oluwa, Kotoye and Co before his appointment at the High Court on June 1, 1974. He retired on June 17, 1983.

A long-time chairman of the Association of Lagos indigenous retired judges, he also served on the boards of various organisations in the state.

