Old Video of Drake Kissing 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage Stirs Outrage

“I get in trouble for s–t like this,” he tells the audience, then asks the fan, “How old are you?” To which the girl replied: “Seventeen.”

Rather than end the performance, the rapper said, “I can’t go to jail yet, man. Seventeen? How do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this.” Before adding, “I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”