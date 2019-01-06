Old Video of Drake Kissing 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage Stirs Outrage

An old video recorded at Drake’s 2010 concert has stirred the internet.
According to E! News, the clip which went viral last weekend was filmed at the rapper’s Denver concert, and shows the moment the then-23-year-old rapper touches and kisses a 17-year-old girl.
Rather than end the performance, the rapper said, “I can’t go to jail yet, man. Seventeen? How do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this.” Before adding, “I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”
sooo is drake cancelled too cause this is disgusting https://t.co/6Yhm6KAM7y
— sherri (@_sheridanh) January 5, 2019
While the state’s age of consent is reportedly 17, the rapper had yet to address this as at press time.