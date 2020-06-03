Old Tweets of Peruzzi Claiming to be a Rapist Surface Amid Rape Scandal

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Old Tweets of Peruzzi Claiming to be a Rapist Surface Amid Rape Scandal

In the unfolding drama between Peruzzi and his rape accuser, old tweets of Peruzzi claiming to be a rapist have surfaced online.

The unflattering tweets were dug up from an old Twitter account of the musician (@iamtcPeruzzi, an account  confirmed to be his via an online bio created for him in 2011)  which he ran between 2011-2012.

In the tweets, Peruzzi not only supported rape and boasted of having partaken of the dastardly act, he also alluded himself as a rapist.

The saying -‘The internet never forgets’ has never been truer than in this moment.

See tweets below.

 

,

Related Posts

Messy Drama Unfolds as Woman Levels Rape Accusation Against Peruzzi

June 3, 2020

John Boyega Says He Risked His Career to Join BLM Protests, But “Fuck That!”

June 3, 2020

Rapper Trina Defends Calling Protestors ‘Animals’: “Well Y’all Can Be Mad!”

June 3, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply