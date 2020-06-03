Old Tweets of Peruzzi Claiming to be a Rapist Surface Amid Rape Scandal

In the unfolding drama between Peruzzi and his rape accuser, old tweets of Peruzzi claiming to be a rapist have surfaced online.

The unflattering tweets were dug up from an old Twitter account of the musician (@iamtcPeruzzi, an account confirmed to be his via an online bio created for him in 2011) which he ran between 2011-2012.

In the tweets, Peruzzi not only supported rape and boasted of having partaken of the dastardly act, he also alluded himself as a rapist.

The saying -‘The internet never forgets’ has never been truer than in this moment.

See tweets below.

