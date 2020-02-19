Olamide’s YBNL Signs Music Distribution Deal With EMPIRE

Congratulations to Olamide!

The rapper’s record label, YBNL, has just landed a distribution deal with American music and entertainment company, EMPIRE.

“Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act i sign next ready to shake the world,” he tweeted last night.

Adding, “Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. switching it up n fvcking the world up is the motive . So make nobody fear when gobe start.”

And he dragged the hell out of those who had dismissed his music as local.

Check out his tweets below:

Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act i sign next ready to shake the world. 🌎 — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. switching it up n fvcking the world up is the motive . So make nobody fear when gobe start. — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

Niggas n bitches been cappin ! Straight up ! RT @AectorO: @olamide_YBNL @bbanks_1 Where are those people… Local Olamide has gone International oo😎….big Congrats king — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

😂 RT @AyoJaguda: You people said Olamide can’t go international Cos he only raps in Yoruba , I didn’t forget o pic.twitter.com/zucTXLDYCO — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

Time to get to work and serve you guys new Baddo album and new Fireboy album 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 who’s ready ? #YBNLEMPIRE — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

YBNL/Empire 🤝 congratulations, King. thank you for everything. ❤️ https://t.co/3JATC1oHNt — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) February 18, 2020

Nigeria going global 🇳🇬🌍 Excited to continue this journey with you and the YBNL family 🙏 @olamide_YBNL #Olamide #YBNL pic.twitter.com/s8ct93Y6FL — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) February 18, 2020