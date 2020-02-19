Olamide’s YBNL Signs Music Distribution Deal With EMPIRE

Congratulations to Olamide!
The rapper’s record label, YBNL, has just landed a distribution deal with American music and entertainment company, EMPIRE.
“Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act i sign next ready to shake the world,” he tweeted last night.
Adding, “Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. switching it up n fvcking the world up is the motive . So make nobody fear when gobe start.”
And he dragged the hell out of those who had dismissed his music as local.
Check out his tweets below:
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
Niggas n bitches been cappin ! Straight up ! RT @AectorO: @olamide_YBNL @bbanks_1 Where are those people… Local Olamide has gone International oo😎….big Congrats king
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
😂 RT @AyoJaguda: You people said Olamide can’t go international Cos he only raps in Yoruba , I didn’t forget o pic.twitter.com/zucTXLDYCO
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
Time to get to work and serve you guys new Baddo album and new Fireboy album 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 who’s ready ? #YBNLEMPIRE
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
Congratulations @fireboydml
— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020
YBNL/Empire 🤝
congratulations, King. thank you for everything. ❤️ https://t.co/3JATC1oHNt
— Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) February 18, 2020
Nigeria going global 🇳🇬🌍 Excited to continue this journey with you and the YBNL family 🙏 @olamide_YBNL #Olamide #YBNL pic.twitter.com/s8ct93Y6FL
— EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) February 18, 2020