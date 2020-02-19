Olamide’s YBNL Signs Music Distribution Deal With EMPIRE

Congratulations to Olamide!

The rapper’s record label, YBNL, has just landed a distribution deal with American music and entertainment company, EMPIRE.

Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act i sign next ready to shake the world,” he tweeted last night.

Adding, “Big thanks to the fans for holding on for so long and believing.. switching it up n fvcking the world up is the motive . So make nobody fear when gobe start.”

And he dragged the hell out of those who had dismissed his music as local.

Check out his tweets below:

