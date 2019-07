YBNL’s home. Dj Enimoney takes it to the club with Olamide and Reminisce on Osharasha new banger “Shibinshi.”

Over the bouncy beat, produced by Young John, features Olamide’s on the chorus styling, complemented by a breezy verse from Reminisce.

On Saturday, Olamide took to Instagram and posted photos of him and Reminisce in the studio with Dj Enimoney and Young John. Dj Enimoney continues to build fans excitement by releasing more collaboration with Olamide and Reminisce.

Listen below: