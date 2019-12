Olamide has taken to his Instagram to share rare new photos of his partner Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman and their two children.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours – From d GVNG 🎅,” he wrote, and hilariously explained why his son was frowning in the first photo: “Bati mad cause i seized his iPad.”

He continued, “Seized his iPad then landed a kiss on his cheek (things big boys don’t like).”

Check out the photos below: