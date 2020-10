Olamide is back!

The YBNL boss took to his social media yesterday to announce the release of his much-anticipated album, Carpe Diem, a 12-track project that follows his last album, 999.

This album features stars like Phyno, Peruzzi, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, and mnore.

Listen below:

