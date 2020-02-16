Olakunle Churchill has taken his beef with his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh to a whole new level: he has filed a defamation lawsuit against her and is demanding financial compensation for the harm he feels she has done to his image.

According to Instablog9ja, the businessman is suing because of Tonto’s May 2019 interview in which she alleged that Churchill is involved in cyber fraud, that she had caught him performing rituals, too, while conducting fraudulent online business. She also dismissed the previous notion that Olakunle’s is related to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’; she claims his father was only Obasanjo’s gardener.

Which is why he is suing.

Per the outlet:

In the court papers, the court has summoned Tonto warning that failure to do so in 14 days, it may proceed therein with judgment even in the absence of the defendant (Tonto). According to the court papers, the 1st and 2nd claimants (Churchill and Big Church Foundation respectively), are claiming that “The series of malicious and fallacious allegations, assertions and accusations through media campaigns and publications by Tonto Dikeh and her charity group was defamatory, baseless and sponsored to tarnish and damage the image and political ambition of the claimant, as he might have told her his intentions to run for House of Representative in his constituency.

See the documents here.