Olakunle Churchill Shuts Down Tonto Dikeh’s Claim That He’s a ’40 Seconds Man’

Olakunle Churchill wants you all to know that he is a ‘tireless machine.’

Recall that two weeks ago, Tonto Dikeh granted an interview with Daddy Freeze of CoolFM, in which she claimed that her ex-husband suffers erectile dysfunction and only lasts 40 seconds during sex.

Her claims stirred heated conversation on social media. And today, when a fan hopped on Churchill’s Instagram to remind him of the claims, the businessman decided to set the records straight.

“Of course not, don’t be deceived,” said Churchill, adding, “you cannot undermine an ex-military boy… I am a tireless machine during marathon.”

See the exchange below:

 

