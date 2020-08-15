Olakunle Churchill Reveals How Power Bike Accident Crushed His Football Career

Olakunle Churchill has revealed that he nursed the ambition of being a professional footballer in his younger days. However, an accident with a power bike crushed that dream before it materialised.

Sharing an old picture of himself on a wheelchair and his legs in a cast, the businessman man philanthropist noted that despite the bump in the road, it didn’t stop him from nursing the dream to train young Africans to play football professionally in Europe.

Churchill revealed that he has launched his football academy which will begin in earnest, birthing his longtime dream.

Olakunle Churchill went further to encourage everyone not to stop dreaming just because they had a nightmare.

