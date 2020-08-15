Olakunle Churchill Reveals How Power Bike Accident Crushed His Football Career

Olakunle Churchill has revealed that he nursed the ambition of being a professional footballer in his younger days. However, an accident with a power bike crushed that dream before it materialised.
Sharing an old picture of himself on a wheelchair and his legs in a cast, the businessman man philanthropist noted that despite the bump in the road, it didn’t stop him from nursing the dream to train young Africans to play football professionally in Europe.
Churchill revealed that he has launched his football academy which will begin in earnest, birthing his longtime dream.
Olakunle Churchill went further to encourage everyone not to stop dreaming just because they had a nightmare.
DON'T STOP DREAMING BECAUSE YOU HAD A NIGHTMARE The picture above explains the 'Nightmare' that I had in year 2000 after a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured my legs and dislocated the knee joint. The Doctors gave me the options to amputate my left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment, but as fate would have it, I'm walking with my two(2) legs today. I'm eternally grateful to God for the divine healing. The accident affected my football career; as I can't play professionally anymore, but it didn't affect my ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe. Today, I'm proud to have achieved my ambition as the academy begins in earnest. You can actually achieve your ambition in others, this is the same spirit of philanthropy. Don't let your nights affect your ambitions! Dr. Olakunle Churchill