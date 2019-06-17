Olakunle Churchill Looks Forward to Bonding With His Son Andre

Olakunle Churchill took to his Instagram yesterday to share an old photo of him and his son Andre.

The businessman and ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh posted the heartwarming photo, with a caption in which he expressed his longing to bond with the toddler.

”Loving dads deserve gratitude and acknowledgment all year round, but there’s no harm in joining in the fun of Father’s Day especially as I look forward to bonding with you soon my boy King Andre Oladunni Churchill,” he wrote.

And this comes amid the messy feud with Dikeh who also accused him of being a deadbeat father.

