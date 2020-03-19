Olakunle Churchill finally has addressed the raging rumour that he lasts only 40 seconds during sex.

Recall that his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh made this claim last year at the peak of their media rivalry, stirring heated conversations on social media.

Now, Churchill has dismissed her accusation as ‘yeye talk’ during a chat with a fans on Instagram, and he made mockery of all the affectionate terms Tonto had used for him when they were together.

“When them dey enjoy, he no be 40 seconds,” he said, and then continued in a different chat, “No mind yeye talk joh. Before na ‘My King Kong’, ‘my Mr X.’ After separation Mr X no be Mr X again. My King Kong turn 40 Seconds Man.”

See the exchange below: