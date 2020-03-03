Olakunle Churchill Begs Tonto Dikeh to Leave Him the ‘Hell Alone’

Olakunle Churchill finally has a response for Tonto Dikeh, who had a lot to say about his sex life yesterday.

In case you missed it: the actress took to her Instagram yesterday to mock the businessman who recently filed a defamation lawsuit against her, claiming she walked out of their marriage because he was a bisexual man.

This latest accusation joins the litany of claims she has made against him since their divorce.

Well, Olakunle has pleaded with those who care to dismiss the stories, while also begging to be left alone.

