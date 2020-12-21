Olakira Joins the Big League With a Sony ATV Deal

Congratulations to Olakira!

The Afro-Pop, RnB artiste and producer, Olakira has added another feather to his cap by signing a worldwide publishing deal with the world’s No.1 music publishing company, that prides itself on housing the greatest collection of songs in the world, Sony ATV family through his label, U&I Music.

With hits like ‘Hey Lover’, ‘In my Maserati’, and ‘Aya mi’, the multi-talented artist, producer, and musician who has steadily been making waves across Africa since his foray into music, has been hotly tipped by Africa’s biggest tastemakers as one to watch out for in the industry.

The unveiling of this epoch-making event took place on Friday, December 18, 2020.

