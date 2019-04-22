Olajumoke Drags Troll Who Criticised Her for Leaving the Father of Her Children

Olajumoke continues to wax stronger, and now she has some terse word for trolls who enjoy writing nasty things in her comment section.

It all started when the top model shared a now-deleted post announcing that she has dropped the ‘Orisaguna’ last name and now wants to be called Olajumoke Chris. This comes amid news that her relationship with the father of her children, Sunday Orisaguna, was over.

While many people showed their support for her, especially because of the messy drama Sunday Orisaguna had stirred in the past, trolls criticised the model for leaving her relationship, and one even called her a “prostitute.”

And Olajumoke was forced to lay a curse on this toxic troll. “Before I block you, let me wish you something nice: every misfortune that I was able to escape, together with all the misfortune I’ve suffered, will be your portion,” she wrote.

And her fans said, “Amen!”

See the post below: