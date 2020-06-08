Okwaraji’s mother dies aged 83

The mother of late Green Eagles midfielder, Samuel Okwaraji, Lady Janet, has died.

A retired school teacher, Lady Janet, passed away at the age of 83.

Her demise comes weeks after she received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who visited her with some gift items from the government.

Her eldest son, Patrick, told TheNation that she died a few weeks ago.

It is understood that a letter had been to the Sports Minister and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to inform them on the development.

Patrick Okwaraji said owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the family would meet first and discuss when and how the burial of their matriarch would take place.

Okwaraji died on August 12, 1989 during a World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Angola at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

