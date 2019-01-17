Okuurr! Cardi B Will Be Performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has just confirmed that Cardi B will be joining the line up of artistes who will be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10.

Cardi B has five nominations this year, including Record Of The Year for “I Like It”, Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for her debut full-lenght, Invasion Of Privacy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You” and Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful.”

Other nominees who will take the stage during the ceremony to perform, include, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

See the tweet below:

 

