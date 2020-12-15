Okoye not yet Super Eagles no 1 – Rohr

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says Maduka Okoye is not yet the first choice of the Super Eagles as he still has a lot of work to do.

Okoye has been in superb form for his Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam keeping four clean sheets so far this season.

The lanky lad kept goal for the Eagles in their four games this year keeping out the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

However, Rohr says the young shot stopper has not yet made the position is own

“All the goalkeepers in the team have been first choice for some time and now it’s Okoye’s turn,” Rohr told owngoalnigeria.com.

“He has to work really hard to hang on to the position because the others are eager to be there. So it is not his own yet.

“He has done well with his club and that’s what you need to be in our team.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

