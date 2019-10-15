Okoye excited with Eagles Debut

Newly-capped Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is ecstatic after making his international debut for Nigeria in a 1-1 draw against Brazil at Singapore’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Okoye’s got his opportunity after Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho was stretchered off in the second half of the encounter after suffering a horrific injury.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper, who replaced Uzoho in the 65th minute, expressed his delight at finally donning the green and white jersey, while also wishing his rival a speedy recovery.

“Glad to have made my debut for Nigeria. It’s a dream come true playing for my beloved country. Now it’s time to work even harder. Wishing my brother @Uzohof a speedy recovery. Thank you Nigeria,” he said via his Twitter handle.

Okoye will be hoping to make his competitive debut for Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualification games against Benin Republic and Lesotho in November.

Meanwhile, injured Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been ruled out for six months after tearing his ligament in Sunday’s friendly against Brazil.

Uzoho fell on his back while contesting for the ball inside the penalty box in the 62nd minute of the encounter but was treated on the pitch only to be stretched off later.

He will now miss next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho.