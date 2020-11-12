Okowa proposes skill acquisition as way out of poverty

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has underscored the importance of skill acquisition in the fight against unemployment and general poverty in the country.

Okowa said this when the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in the state, led by the wife of the Commissioner of Police, Hajia Aisha Hafiz-Inuwa, visited him at the Government House, Asaba.

He said that skill acquisition was the way out of unemployment and acute poverty, currently facing the country.

He commended members of the association for their philanthropic gestures toward the overall development of society.

“We have continued to make skill acquisition a state policy because we realised that it is the only way to get out of the unemployment conundrum that we have found ourselves as a nation.

“In the last five years, we have ensured that we redirect the minds of our youths towards skill acquisition and we give them starter-packs to enable them to stand on their own.

“We have also revitalised technical education in the state to give our youths more veritable platforms to acquire skills,” he said.

The governor also thanked POWA for its role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in police barracks in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

