Okorocha Sworn in as Senator

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday swore-in the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha was not inaugurated on Tuesday because he had not received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral umpire withheld his certificate after its returning officer claimed he declared Okorocha winner of the Imo West senatorial election under duress.

But Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja ruled that Okorocha be issued a certificate of return as the law does not recognise ‘duress’.

After stalling for a while, INEC eventually complied with the court order and issued him the certificate.

The commission however vowed to challenge the ruling in court.

