Okorocha Raises Alarm; Says APC, Oshiomhole Plotting to Detain Him

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has filed two suits at the Federal High Court in Abuja where he accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders of the party of instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and harass him and his family members.

In the two separate fundamental rights enforcement suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/474/19 and FHC/ABJ/CS/475/19 and filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Okorocha added that the anti-corruption agencies had been directed to arrest him and keep him in detention as soon as he hands over as governor on May 29.

Listed as respondents in the suits are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS) the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The embattled governor said he had received no less than 25 invitations from the anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies “in a purported investigation of projects executed by the Imo State government in a bid to find some material to justify their conclusion that he is guilty of corrupt practices”.

He said the APC leaders were behind the insistence of INEC not to issue him with a certificate of return after being declared the winner of the last election in lmo West Senatorial District.

“The decision now taken is to arrest and detain the applicant as soon as he hands over power to the newly elected governor of Imo on May 29 and using the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, detain him indefinitely.

”This is in order that cause may be found to have him removed from his seat as a senator to which he was recently elected.

He added that the plan of the APC leaders had been “expanded to include a reign of terror against the applicant’s political, business associates and family members including his wife and children”.

Maintaining his innocence, he stated that he did not commit any offence “to warrant the incessant threats of arrest, detention, the harassment and terror being unleashed upon him and his family”.

He urged the court to restrain EFCC and other agencies from harassing, intimidating and arresting him and his family members.