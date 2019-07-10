Okorocha Advises FG to Create ‘Ministry of Happiness’

Senator Rochas Okorocha proffered a rather bizarre solution to the rising cases of suicide among young Nigerians.

According to the lawmaker representing Imo West senatorial district, the suicides were as a result of unhappiness in the polity.

As a result, the former Imo governor advised the FG to create a government Department or Ministry of Happiness to address the problem.

Okorocha was speaking while contributing to a motion sponsored by Senator Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia) and 15 others on the rising incidence of suicides among Nigerians.

Orji, while making his presentation noted with grave concern, the rising cases of suicide, particularly among young Nigerians.

He said suicide could be prevented particularly when family, friends and close relatives of the person contemplating suicide provided support, either by way of encouragement, listening to them or removing means of committing suicide such as dangerous drugs and chemicals, especially sniper.

He also said that it is worrisome that the number of Nigerians taking their lives had assumed a frightening dimension, saying that government, religious institutions and other relevant corporate bodies have not addressed the ugly situation in the country.

Adopting the motion, the Senate also urged the federal government through the Ministry of Information, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ministry of Health to create awareness on how to control stress and depression.

The Senate also urged the federal government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review the school curriculum and come up with compulsory courses that would enable students place value on their lives.