Okonjo-Iweala Says ‘Ready to Lead the World Bank’

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former vice-president of the World Bank, says she is ready to become the president of the World Bank if nominated for the job.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Okonjo-Iweala, who contested against Jim Yong Kim, the outgoing president, said she’s not unaware of the speculation linking her to the job.

“I know that, because I contested the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question. It is a shareholder’s decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate,” she said.

“If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes.”

The two-time finance minister replied in the negative when asked by CNN’s Richard Quest if she has declared her candidacy for the top banking job.

“No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like,” she said.

If she is nominated for the job, and eventually voted into office, Okonjo-Iweala will be the first female to lead the bank in 74 years.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was last year appointed to the board of social media giant, Twitter, would also be the first African to lead the World Bank in such capacity.