Okonjo-Iweala named Forbes Africa Person of the Year

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been named the Forbes Africa Person of the Year for 2020.

Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s first female minister of finance and the prime candidate for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, joins a list of eminent Africans to have received the award.

In 2019, Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), won the award for his outstanding work at the bank and a distinguished career in agriculture and finance.

Other eminent Nigerians to have bagged the award are Muhammad Sanusi II (2013), former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Aliko Dangote (2014), president of the Dangote Group.

Paul Kagame of Rwanda won the same award in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

