Okocha shades Ghana’s Black Stars as ‘Underachievers’

Nigerian football legend Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has said it is nearly impossible not to think of ‘underachievement ‘ and ‘flair’ whenever the Black Stars of Ghana are mentioned.

Jay Jay, arguably Nigeria’s most talented football export, explains that he thinks ‘underachievers’ because in last 10 years the Black Stars have not won anything significant despite Ghana producing great players during the period.

“I know that Ghanaians are so talented and always produce great players but they always have issues with coming together as a team,” the 46-year-old said in a Joy Sports interview during the StarTimes Media Tour in Germany recently.

“I don’t know whether it is ego problems or whatever but the big players seem to fight each other, and that is why it seems like they are underachievers.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker added that the team spirit is always bad or low whenever the Black Stars camp for a tournament.

“From what we see from the outside, it is like they never have a good team spirit. Remember what we saw during the last AFCON with the Baby Jet, Asamoah Gyan; and [Andre] Ayew and the manager. It’s always one issue or the other that limits them from achieving what they have to achieve,” Okocha added.

Okocha was a member of both the victorious 1994 African Cup of Nations squad and Atlanta 96 gold medal winning team.

Known for his silky skills and wide smile, the mercurial midfielder retired in 2008 and was named among the greatest 100 footballers of the 20th century by Brazil great Pele.