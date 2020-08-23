Okocha sends good luck message to PSG ahead of Champions League final

Nigerian legend Austin Okocha has sent good luck message to his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal.

PSG qualified for a first-ever Champions League final after a comfortable 3-0 win against RB Leipzig in the semi-final last week, and they’ll take on the Bavarians who dispatched Lyon by the same margin.

A win on Sunday will see PSG become the second European side to win the quadruple after Celtic did it in 1967.

Thomas Tuchel side have already won Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup, while five-time Champions League winners, Bayern, will be targeting their second treble in their history after achieving the feat in 2013.

And looking ahead to the final, Okocha, in a short video published on PSG’s verified Twitter handle, congratulated them for qualifying for the final and wished them all the best.

“Hello, it’s Jay Jay Okocha. I just want to say congratulations to players of Paris Saint-Germain and the manager for qualifying for the final of the Champions League. I wish you all the best for the final. Allez Paris!”

Okocha joined PSG in an African record deal in 1998 and spent four seasons before moving on to Bolton Wanderers.

