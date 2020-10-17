Okocha, Kanu, Odegbami make 60 sports icons list

Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list of the 60 Sports Icons that was unveiled during the celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.

The event which took place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja Friday, October 16th will have the pictures of the 60 Sports Icons on display for 60 days.

According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding stars through various platforms, Mercurial Super Eagles players like Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Team were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

Also in the 60 Sports Icons list are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually. Legendary goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.

The Golden Eagles of 1985 that paraded the likes of Captain Nduka Ugbade, Victor Igbinoba and coached by Sebastian Brodricks were also recognised .

Nigeria’s first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual Gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games Medalists Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger, Chidi Imoh, female Wrestler Odunayo Adekuruoye also made the 60 Sports Icons list.

Legendary footballer, Teslim Thunder Balogun; ace radio commentators – Mazi Ernest Okonkwo, Dr Larry Izamoje, Sports Philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Moshood Abiola, Chief Adebutu Kesington among others also made the 60 Sports Icons list.

Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons

Chioma Ajunwa Mary Onyali Jighere Wellington Odion Aikhoje Duncan Dokiware Austin Okocha Kanu Nwankwo Feyisetan Are Blessing Okagbare Garba Lawal Lucy Ejike Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics Emmanuel Amunike Chika Chukwumeriji Davidson Ezinwa Odunayo Adekuoroye Modupe Oshikoya Peter Konyegwachie Olusoji Fasuba Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS Hogan Bassey Dick Tiger Samuel Peters Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay) Funke Oshonaike Segun Odegbami D’Tigress Segun Toriola Roland Ezuruike Mayegun Nojeem SAM IGUN Israel Adesanya Super Eagles 1994 Olumide Oyedeji Blessing Oborududu Tompraba Grikpa Chidi Imoh Christian Chukwu Ajibola Adeoye Stephen Keshi Atanda Musa Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980 Daniel Amokachi Rashidi Yekini Teslim Thunder Balogun Perpetual Nkwocha Super Falcons Power Mike Flora Ugwunwa Lauretta Onye Sam Okwaraji Nduka Odizor David Izonrite Chief MKO Abiola Dr. Larry Izamoje Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo Alh. Aliko Dangote Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu

