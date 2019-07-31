Okeahialam, 36-yr-old Babcock Graduate, makes Ihedioha’s Cabinet

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has appointed 17 commissioner nominees for his cabinet, including Ekezie Okeahialam, a 36-year-old graduate of Babcock University.

The governor forwarded the nominees’ list to the state house of assembly for confirmation on Tuesday.

Okeahialam who holds a first class in economics from the university also finished from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, where he holds a master’s degree in business analytics and consulting.

He also worked briefly as head of business development unit of Wakanow.com Limited between 2014 and 2015.

The other nominees as announced by Chiji Collins, speaker of the state house of assembly, include Viola Onwuliri, a professor; Chuma Nnaji; Reginald lhebuzo; Emeka Ebidiekwe, a professor; Benjamin Ekwueme and Uchenna Uwaleke, a professor.

Also among the nominees are Nicholas Amaefule, a professor; Chijioke Nzekwe; Umez-Eronini Okechukwu; Mikam Mgbegwelu; Vin Udokwu; and Bon Unachukwu.

Others are Nkeiruka lbekwe; Sly Enwerem; Emma Nworgu; and Tony Eze Okere.