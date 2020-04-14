Okagbare’s marriage reportedly crashes

Nigerian sprint queen and Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare’s marriage to her husband, former Super Eagles player, Igho Otegheri has reportedly crashed.

According to an exclusive report by LIB, the 6-year-old union has hit the rocks over allegations of infidelity, laziness and a slew of irreconcilable differences.

Blessing and Igho walked down the aisle in Sapele, Delta State in November 2014 in a lavish wedding ceremony.

But it’s not to be happy ever after as LIB reports that Blessing Okagbare initiated the divorce process which has led to rows of face-offs between members of their families.

It is claimed that the star sprinter’s family is yet to return the bride price to her estranged husband’s family, leading to further rift.

When Igho was reached, he reportedly said he has nothing to say about it and will leave everything to God.

“She has said all the stories, I don’t have anything to say… I leave everything to God. Thank you,” he said.