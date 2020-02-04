Okada Ban: More Gridlock, commuters stranded in Lagos

The ban and restriction of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) by the Lagos State Government notwithstanding, the usual traffic congestion in the metropolis continued on Monday.

The gridlock along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi-Isolo and some other parts of the state continued with commuters trekking long distances.

Officers of the Police, Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority chased commercial vehicles flouting traffic laws and regulations along the corridors.

A large number of commuters were stranded at Kola, Ile-Epo, Iyana-Ipaja, Iyana-Dopemu bus stops, seeking vehicles to convey them to their offices on the first working day after the ban and restriction.

While many were grumbling and complaining over the ban of Okada and Keke in most bus stops, some others resorted to trekking from Iyana-Ipaja to Ikeja and Oshodi.

A commuter, Mr Saheed Raheem, urged the state government to expedite action on the Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit corridor to reduce the pains of people living in Alimosho.

Raheem said, “Things are no longer the same. Things are not easy for commuters, especially those of us living along this Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“I think the government should have waited until the inauguration of this our BRT here. It would have reduced the stress.

“When I couldn’t get a bus, I started trekking with others to Ikeja.”

Another commuter, who simply identified herself as Mummy Abigail, lamented that nursing mothers, who had to move their children to wherever they go, are facing tough times.

She pleaded with the Lagos State Government to put to use the BRT corridor on Oshodi-Abule Egba.

However, the ban in Surulere, Lagos Mainland and Apapa Local Government Areas ended the usual crowding, loitering and lawlessness of motorcycle and tricycle riders at Costain Roundabout, Ijora, Apapa road, and Ojuelegba.

Some commuters were also seen trekking from Costain to Bode Thomas, Ijora and Oyingbo because of the non-availability of motorcycles and tricycles.

At Oshodi-Isolo Local Council Development Area, the ban and restriction had little or no effect on traffic situation between Oke-Afa and Iyana-Isolo as the usual gridlock persisted and many commuters resorted to trekking.

There was, however, shortage of commercial buses at most bus stops as some workers and students resorted to trekking to offices and schools.

A new transportation regime may have come into place in Nigeria’s commercial capital, but for residents, the problems of congestion and strife remain.