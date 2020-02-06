Okada Ban: Lawyer sues Sanwo-Olu

Activist and lawyer, Mr. Tope Akinyode, has sued the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for banning commercial motorcycles otherwise known as Okada, and commercial tricycles in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas.

The Punch reports that Akinyode also joined the Lagos State Government, the state Attorney-General, the Speaker and the House of Assembly in the suit.

In the suit with number, TEMP/5013/2020, Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum, asked the Ikeja State High Court to declare that the restriction on Okada and Keke NAPEP was illegal and at variance with sections 41 and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

He is also seeking an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents or their agents from enforcing the Transport Sector and Reform Law, 2017.

The lawyer prayed the court to restrain the respondents and their agents perpetually from enforcing the Transport Sector and Reform Law, 2017.

He said in a supporting affidavit in support of the motion on notice that the enforcement of the new law had caused serious traffic congestion and untold hardship to himself and the people of Lagos.

According to him, the constitution guarantees freedom of movement and the right to own property and it would be wrong to criminalise the use of Okada and NAPEP.

Lagos State government had on February 1, commenced enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 banning operations of motorcycles and tricycles in some LGAs and LCDAs and restricted them from some highways, bridges, and roads.