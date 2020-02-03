Okada Ban: Lagos Govt rolls out 65 new buses [Routes and Fares]

In a bid to reduce the hardship occasioned by its ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, the Lagos State Government has said it will deploy a fleet of 65 buses along major routes on Monday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, in a statement on Sunday night, said that the government was not unaware of the difficulty that the ban on Okada and Keke may throw up.

And as a result, the government is taking steps to cushion the effect.

“A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday , February 3, 2020: No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday.

“This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters,” Omotosho said.

He praised motorcycle and tricycle operators for complying with the restriction from six local government areas, major highways and bridges.

“The level of compliance was over 90 percent . In fact, some of the ride-hailing companies directed their riders to obey the directive.

“This is commendable. The high level of compliance has shown that Lagosians agree with the government on the need to stop the danger that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have become – a big threat to safety of lives and security of our people. They should stand firm in supporting the government,” the commissioner said.

He added that

“The little discomfort experienced by commuters on some routes due to the absence of motorcycles and tricycles is noted. This will not last as alternatives are being rolled out.

“Lagosians are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians hiding under the evil of unwholesome activism. The law enforcement agents have been directed to ensure that nobody,” he said

Check out the new routes and fares below.