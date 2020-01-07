OJOTO Festival: Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje Light Up Ojoto

Days ago, stars stormed Ojoto, the bubbly town in Anambra State, for the historical festival tagged ‘Ojoto Festival’, featuring the likes of Waje, Phyno, Flavour, Humblesmiths, Funnybone, Klint Da Drunk, and many more others.

The venue was packed, with our favourite stars thrilling their crowd with their excellent performances.

