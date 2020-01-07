OJOTO Festival: Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje Light Up Ojoto

Days ago, stars stormed Ojoto, the bubbly town in Anambra State, for the historical festival tagged ‘Ojoto Festival’, featuring the likes of Waje, Phyno, Flavour, Humblesmiths, Funnybone, Klint Da Drunk, and many more others.
The venue was packed, with our favourite stars thrilling their crowd with their excellent performances.
Check out the details below:
Pictures and videos don’t lie! We turned Ojoto into a movie!!! This will go down in history as the most entertaining night in Anambra State! The crowd were entertained to the max! We couldn’t have been more proud of this achievement. We say a big thank you to everyone who came out to support. God bless you. #ojotofestival #ojotofestmusic
The brain behind it all!!! The one and only Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo @nedokonkwo and Mrs Ichechi Okonkwo @ichechiceo . Two of the brightest minds bringing a bright night to the sons and daughters of Ojoto through a night filled with fun, music and so much laughter! We can’t wait to have the next edition of The Ojoto Festival!
