Ohanaeze Youths Propose South-East Federation

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has proposed the merger of all five states in the south-east to form one federation.

Arthur Obiora, national youth leader of the group, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, TheCable writes.

He said a referendum to decide on whether the south-eastern states of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu would be consolidated as one federating unit would be held on August 8.

The statement noted that a bill tagged “A law of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states houses of assembly for the holding of a referendum on the proposal to federate Abia with Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo and constitute same into South-Eastern Region of Nigeria within the Federation of Nigeria” has also been sent to the houses of assembly for consideration.

Obiorah said the proposal is “in view of the socio-political and structural conflicts in Nigeria.”

“On the 8th of August, 2019, a referendum shall be held in Abia state, Anambra state, Ebonyi state, Enugu state and Imo state of Nigeria on: Whether the Government of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states should negotiate with each other with a view to forming a Federation of State to be known as South Eastern Region of Eastern Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Whether the said Region should negotiate with the Government of Nigeria and the remaining 31 states or any group of states that have also agreed to federate … to achieve autonomy/self-determination for the said region within a federation of Nigeria Constituent Units.”

Obiora added that those to vote during the referendum “are the persons who, on the date of the referendum, would be entitled to vote as electors at a Local Government Election in the electoral area/ward of the state in which they reside or carry out business.”

According to him, “the result of the referendum shall constitute the entire position of Abia, Anambra. Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states (South-Eastern Region of Nigeria),” he said.