Ohanaeze tasks S/E Govs on merging Bakassi with IPOB for regional security outfit

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on South-East Governors to reinstate the proscribed Bakassi vigilante group and that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to form part of the regional security outfit for the zone.

This was contained in a statement signed by its President and Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike respectively.

The group urged the governors to tender an apology to IPOB members “for the unwarranted embarrassment and other humiliations they must have passed through in the course of trying to preserve and protect the south east zone from the hands of invaders.”

According to the group, “We had witnessed continuous verbal disagreement between Southeast Governors, political leaders, and IPOB members, which had affected adversely the political fortunes and unity, and portrayed Igbo Nation as not united in pursuit of our collective interests, based on the missing link that was created in the absence of our departed supreme leaders, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr Alex Ekwueme and HRM Eze Ezebuilo Ozobu.

“We call for a truce amongst warring parties and stakeholders, as we had initiated appropriate steps and lasting measures to ensure that peace returns to Igbo land by openly tendering apology to IPOB for all the perceived injustices melted on them by other stakeholders and also our apologies to the South East Governors for the abusive words they had received in the course to reposition Igbos from other stakeholders”

OYC sought “the return of proscribed Bakassi Vigilant groups” or “the partnership between Southeast Governors and IPOB, MASSOB for a Regional Security outfit for the South East.”

According to the group, “Anyone else fighting against Regional Security outfits in the South are proponents and beneficiaries of insecurity challenges facing Nigeria and should be arrested for such stance.”

The statement argued that should there be opposition to the formation of the security outfit, “the Attorney General of Nigeria should suspend the Northern Security Outfit, Civil JTF and Sharia Police in the North.”